‘Solo’ Introduces Rogues Gallery With New Photos

Since Han Solo is the type to frequent all the wretched hives of scum and villainy he can find across the galaxy, his acquaintances are going to be less-than-savory types. We’re sure to meet some charming criminals in Solo: A Star Wars Story , and a few new photos give us a preview of what’s to come.

First, there’s Thandie Newton ’s mysterious Val, pictured above, whom we don’t know too much about aside from that she’s part of Han’s mentor’s band of outlaws.

“I will say at first glance, she doesn’t necessarily have total faith in Han — as a lot of people he meets in his life tend to feel about him,” Jon Kasdan told Entertainment Weekly . “She’s a little skeptical of this kid when she meets him. And her relationship with him goes in, I think, an … interesting direction.”

We also have Woody Harrelson ’s Tobias Becket, purported to be Han’s mentor and the guy who first invites the young rogue into a life of crime.

“Well, he really shapes Han really more than anybody,” director Ron Howard said, “as Han comes to realize that in a lawless time he needs to try to come to terms with some kind of moral code.”

Finally, Dryden Vos, played by Paul Bettany — a feared and successful galactic crime boss who is as debonair as Jabba the Hutt was disgusting.

“It’s a sort of combination of class and swagger and real danger which I think is a fun thing, and he absolutely inhabits it,” said Kasdan. “He’s way deeper in the crime world than anyone else that we meet in the movie.”

Since Howard tweeted that photo back in September, fans have been speculating about a certain bowl-shaped helmet in the background, but the Lucasfilm execs EW spoke to were mum on whether or not that’s a certain bounty hunter hiding in plain sight. Guess we’ll have to wait for the movie to find out if Solo meets any Fetts.

Solo: A Star Wars Story opens May 25.