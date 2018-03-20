Sounds Like a Weather Change For The Better

The National Weather Service this afternoon changed the Winter Storm Watch for the Southern Berkshires to a Winter Weather Advisory. A subtle change, but one that signals a slightly lower expected snow total.

The Advisory is in effect from 8 AM Wednesday to 8 AM Thursday, for total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches, with localized amounts of up to 6 inches expected. This is a "downgrade" from the earlier Winter Storm Watch which called for 3 to 7 inches across the area. The advisory notes that the snow will be heaviest in extreme Southern Berkshire County near the Connecticut state line. Drivers should plan on slippery road conditions and be prepared for reduced visibilities at times.