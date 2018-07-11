Sounds of Summer – July 10 (photos)

If you missed out on the July 10th edition of Sounds of Summer, you missed a real treat. Critical Mass brought it as they covered a wide range of music from the 70s, 80s, 90s and beyond. They had the crowd rocking and dancing.

Some of the bands the group covered included Sheryl Crow, Natalie Merchant, 'Til Tuesday, The Commodores, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Alanis, Morissette, The Cars, Gloria Gaynor and many more. As you can see from the pictures below, people were having a blast dancing. Plus a majority of the crowd was in line to play corn hole/sack toss as they made their attempt to win Sounds of Summer shirts.