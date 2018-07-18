Sounds of Summer – July 17 (Photos)

Even though we had heavy rain along with flash flood warnings and watches this past Tuesday, by the time Sounds of Summer rolled around we were in the clear and Shyne brought it to South County.

A little bit of cloudy weather didn't scare off the community from coming out to the Great Barrington VFW. It was a blast and you can tell from the pictures below. Shyne rocked it and got the crowd dancing with their rock/classic rock mix. Shyne covered an array of decades and artists playing everything from Lynyrd Skynyrd, Bad Company, Blink 182, Bon Jovi, Led Zeppelin, The Doobie Brothers, Lit, AC/DC and many more.

In addition, we had a full line for bean bag toss as the community made their best effort to win Sounds of Summer shirts. There was a little sprinkle action in the 7:00 P.M. hour but a chunk of our loyal attendees just kept dancing and wouldn't let some wet weather spoil their fun. The band shined so much that by the time they wrapped up the sun came back out. It truly was a time to Shyne. Check out the photo gallery below and we'll see you on July 24 when the classic rock band Legal Tender takes the stage at the Great Barrington VFW from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M.