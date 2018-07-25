Sounds of Summer – July 24 (photos)

It was another tremendous night for Sounds of Summer this past Tuesday. The weather was perfect, we had a big crowd and Legal Tender rocked the outside stage at the Great Barrington VFW.

Legal Tender cranked it up and had the attendees dancing, moving and grooving throughout the entire show covering such classic artists including Lynyrd Skynyrd, Guns N Roses, Pink Floyd, Prince, Golden Earring, The Beatles and many more.

Plus there was winning galore as people lined up during the break to play corn hole and many folks walked away with smiles as they were proud owners of Sounds of Summer t-shirts. We couldn't ask for a more perfect night and we can't wait for next Tuesday (7/31) when classic rock/country band Hot Shot Hillbillies take the outside stage at the VFW from 6:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. The event, always family friendly and free, will prove to be a blast.

Check out the photos below from the Legal Tender concert on July 24.