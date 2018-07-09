Sounds of Summer – July 3 (photos)

WSBS kicked off the 7th annual Sounds of Summer concert series at the Great Barrington VFW last Tuesday evening. Despite the heat and it being 4th of July eve, our loyal community still came out to support the live music.

Kicking off this season was the the upbeat party band 'The Remedy.' The group did a superb job and we hope to have them back in the future. Coming up this Tuesday, July 10, the classic, modern, party band, 'Critical Mass' will take the stage at the VFW from 6:00-8:00 P.M.

Remember Sounds of Summer is always free, family-friendly and a fun way to win t-shirts courtesy of your hometown station and Monterey T-Shirts.