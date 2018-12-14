Sounds of the Season Coming to Lee

Coming up this Friday and Saturday (12/14 and 12/15). It's the annual "Sounds of the Season" concert. Performers include the "Christmas Angels Chorus" directed by Jim Morrison. The concert begins at 7:00 PM with a special performance by the Lee Bell Choir at 6:30pm under the direction of Judy Olds. It all takes place at the Lee Congregational Church at 25 Park Place in Lee.

There will be a special visit from Santa along with free refreshments and it's handicap accessible. This is a family event and is fun for all ages. With money being tight this time of year this is a fun night out for the whole family and it wont be a strain on the wallet because it is absolutely FREE!