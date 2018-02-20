South Berkshire Kids Can Play Ball

While major league teams open Spring Training camps in the milder climate of Florida & Arizona, it's not too early to think about playing ball here in the Berkshires. Great Barrington Little League is inviting all youngsters age 5-12 as of this April 30 & living in Great Barrington, Stockbridge, West Stockbridge, Richmond, Sheffield, Monterey, Mt.Washington, Alford, New Marlborough, Egremont, Tyringham, Lee, Otis and Sandisfield, to play in 1 of 4 levels this year.

Registrations are underway for Little League (ages 9-12 only), Minor League, Coach Pitch and Tee Ball. Fees are listed at $65 per player for Little League & Minor League, and $30 per player for Coach Pitch & Tee Ball. There is a $100 maximum fee per family, and financial assistance may be available through the Tim Soule Sr. Memorial Fund or Sheffield Kiwanis.

Signups and more info can be found at GB Little League's website . Deadline is March 26. The only level requiring actual tryouts is Little League Those will be held on April 7th at a time and location to be announced.

One final note, especially if your child was involved in Little League last year: GBLL tells us that the USA Baseball Bat Standard has changed as of January 1st, so last year's bats are no longer approved. You can check the new bat regs here .