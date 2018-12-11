South Berkshire’s First Asian Market opens in GB

The former Shiro Restaurant on Stockbridge Road in Great Barrington has re-opened as Shiro Kitchen and Asian Market. Harry Yu and Wei Wei Shi have run Shiro Restaurant for 18 years. Over time the couple have altered their business model several times to appeal to changing times and demographics, each time adding new and exciting Asian Cuisine offerings.

Most of the former restaurant space is now an Asian Market, with offerings from a variety of Asian cultures. “The Asian community here is diverse” Mr. Yu stated in reference to their products. “We have foods from many cultures.” Shiro’s shelves are stocked with classic Asian noodles, sauces, ingredients, candies, and confections, including Glass noodles, organic soba, udon, and Ramen, Sriracha, and a wide selection of gluten free sauces. The freezer cases hold dumplings, mochi, frozen cakes, and more. The market has an extensive selection of ramen. Ms. Shi has put together affordable priced Asian cooking themed gift baskets: a College Ramen gift basket, A Sushi Starter kit, A Korean package with a variety of Sauces, a Chinese Cooking basket, Thai Curry, Asian Starter, and a Gluten Free Sauce basket.

The Shiro Asian and Kitchen Market bar continues to offer beer and wine, with a focus on Asian themed cocktails. Shiro kitchen serves Asian Comfort foods, self serve style, with an intimate and airy seated dining area. The convenient grab and go section of the market has Asian foods easy to pick up for lunch and fast, easy, and affordable options for dinner at home.

The couple plan to also offer Asian cooking classes. “Wei Wei is an amazing cook” Harry said fondly of his wife. “We are delighted to share our cooking techniques with the community.” The classes will start later on in the year, and will include a variety of Asian traditions, including how to make Sushi and Yakitori, Japanese Cuisine, Southeast Asia and Korean cooking styles, curry, how to properly make Ramen, and “hot pot” traditional known as Shabu-Shabu. Classes will be announced on Shiro’s FB page, as well as new market offerings and kitchen specials.

