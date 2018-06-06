South County Baseball/Softball Teams Make Western Mass

Seedings have been announced for the Western Mass Baseball and Softball Tourneys While not as many Berkshire County teams qualified this season as in the past, several did. And three will play to represent South County.

Mount Everett's softball team is seeded 2nd in Div. III, behind top-seed Turners Falls. The Eagles will have a home game Monday at 4:00 against the winner of Friday's opener between #10 Westfield Tech & #7 Gateway.

Two South County baseball teams are in. The Monument Mountain Spartans are the 3rd seed in Div. III. They get to sit out the first round and will host a quarterfinal game Monday against the winner of Friday's Southwick vs. Athol matchup.

Mount Everett made the Div. IV field as the 8th seed and will host #9 Franklin Tech in the first round this Thursday June 7 at 4 P.M. The winner will then go on to face top-seed Hopkins.