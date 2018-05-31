South County Shopping Venue Awards Scholarship
Since its inception in 1998, Simon Youth Foundation has helped more than 14,000 at-risk students receive a high school diploma, and has awarded more than $16 million in scholarships, which are awarded to one student in every community where there is a Simon property. Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership and one of those properties is right here in the Berkshires: the Lee Premium Outlets.
They have announced that this year, Hannah Ronayne from Wahconah Regional High School will be presented with a $1,500 scholarship. Hannah plans to study nursing at the University of New Hampshire this fall. Fiona Cioch from Westfield High School has been presented with a $750 scholarship toward her plans to study Nursing at Westfield State University.
Heidi Cornwell, Director of Marketing and Business Development at Lee Premium Outlets, says that shoppers can join in supporting the Foundation's efforts. There is a Graduation Wishing Well in the food court, where you can donate your spare change. Also, $1 from every SYF Simon Visa gift card purchase will go to support scholarship and graduation programs here in our community. Consider those while shopping for your favorite grad and you'll be helping give the gift of education to another future local scholarship recipient.