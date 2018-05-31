South County Shopping Venue Awards Scholarship

Since its inception in 1998, Simon Youth Foundation has helped more than 14,000 at-risk students receive a high school diploma, and has awarded more than $16 million in scholarships, which are awarded to one student in every community where there is a Simon property. Simon is a global leader in retail real estate ownership and one of those properties is right here in the Berkshires: the Lee Premium Outlets.

They have announced that this year, Hannah Ronayne from Wahconah Regional High School will be presented with a $1,500 scholarship. Hannah plans to study nursing at the University of New Hampshire this fall. Fiona Cioch from Westfield High School has been presented with a $750 scholarship toward her plans to study Nursing at Westfield State University.