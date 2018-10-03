One of the many heroes during the Red Sox first world championship in 86 years will be back at Fenway Park to kick off this year's postseason run.

It was announced that Trot Nixon will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 1 of the ALDS on Friday at Fenway. The Red Sox will take on the winner of Wednesday's wild card showdown between the Yankees and the A's.

Nixon, who was the right fielder for the Sox during their historic title win in 2004, will also be raising money for Hurricane Florence relief in the Carolinas. Nixon hails from Wilmington, NC and will be assisting in collecting money at every gate on Friday. In addition, collections will be accepted throughout the park through the second inning. The money will benefit the American Red Cross.

First pitch for Friday night's game is scheduled for 7:32 p.m.