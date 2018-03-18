In addition to an answer score-only cut , the Star Wars: The Last Jedi Blu-ray also includes a Rian Johnson commentary track where he walks you through the movie and points out all the cool stuff you might have missed the first time, and details the making of his first Star Wars film. One of the amazing things you almost certainly never realized before (I certainly did not): Laura Dern , playing Vice Admiral Holdo, was incapable of firing her blaster without making “Pew! Pew!” sound effects with her mouth. Dig the GIF:

This is amazing on several levels, most notably: That every single one of us would make “Pew! Pew!” sound effects if we got to be in a Star Wars film firing a blaster. You would, don’t lie. You would do it and they would have to digitally change your face to make your lips not move. (Or, if you’re Rian Johnson, just leave it in because it’s so awesome.)

Also this is completely unrelated, but it is also almost as awesome.

That damn George Lucas was right all along, these Star Wars movies rhyme! What’s next? The revelation that in several of these movies people lose a limb? Nah, that’s too nuts. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is now available on Digital HD. The Blu-ray arrives in just a couple weeks.