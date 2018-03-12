Avengers: Infinity War is centered on the struggle for the Infinity Stones; six gems of incalculable power, each of a different kind: Space, Time, Soul, Mind, Reality, and Power. The mad space god Thanos (Josh Brolin) wants them all. It’s up to the Avengers to stop him.

Five of the six stones have been seen throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe ; you probably spotted them all when you were watching The Avengers , Guardians of the Galaxy , Doctor Strange and more. But did you know that each stone reflects the theme of the Marvel movie it’s in? It’s true, and this new series of video essays by ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey explains them all. First up: The Space Stone, which underscores how The Avengers is all about bringing individuals together into a single team. Watch it above, and be on the lookout for more videos in the series each week leading up to the opening of Avengers: Infinity War on April 27.

