Special Town Meeting Tonight

A special Great Barrington town meeting will be taking place this evening, 6:00 P.M. at Monument Mountain Regional High School. According to the Town of Great Barrington website , there are four articles on the warrant including:

(1) A citizen petition to reverse a ban on the sale of single use plastic water bottles beginning in May 2019.

(2) Authorizing the use of $20,000 in Community Preservation Funds to replace the chimneys on Town Hall. The Community Preservation Committee meets Wednesday, July 18 at 5:30 p.m. to vote on whether or not to recommend the expenditure.

(3) To raise and appropriate, borrow or transfer $65,000 to complete repairs on the town transfer station garage facility.

(4) To raise and appropriate, borrow or transfer a sum of money to aquire property on Roger Road.

Tonight's special town meeting is free and open to the public. Although voting town residents will receive priority, Great Barrington officials issued a public notice saying nonvoters will be allowed to speak at special town meeting with the prior approval of the town moderator according to the Berkshire Eagle

In addition, Child care will be available at tonight's Special Town Meeting for children age 4 and older, from 5:30-8:00 p.m. On check-in for the meeting, parents will be directed to the child care location at Monument Mountain Regional High School.

You can view the Great Barrington Special Town Meeting warrant details by going here