Spend A Weekend In New Marlborough

The 21st annual New Marlborough Artists Show is on display until October 7th at the town's meeting house gallery on route 57 every Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 4:30 pm..

Some of the local talent showing off their fine works of art include Ron Brecher, Eugene Cleary, Cookie Coyne, Jacob Fossum, Elizabeth Lombardi, Rebecca Schreiber, Timothy Sleeper and Peter Long.

This event is co-sponsored by The town of New Marlborough's Village Association and Cultural Council....For more information, call 413-229-2785 or log on to their web site, www.newmarlborough.org/meeting-house-gallery