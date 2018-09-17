Spend A Weekend With William Shakespeare

The Sandisfield Players will present an entertaining play entitled " Shakespeare Unchained: An Evening Of Comedy With The Bard" by Steve Otfinoski this Saturday night, September 22 at the historic Sandisfield Arts center located just off route 57 on Hammertown Road....Curtain time is set for 8 pm.

The show will feature five comic vignettes as five actors take center stage to educate their audience on what might have happened to the legendary playwright as they highlight such works as "Waiting On Will", "It's A Tragedy", "Groundlings", and the ever popular "My Horse, My Horse" as they are guided by the direction of Ben Luxon and Jesse Howard.

Tickets are $20 per person and they may be purchased on line by going here

A repeat 2:00 P.M. matinee will also be presented on Sunday, September 23 at St. James Place's Great Hall, 352 Main St. in neighboring Great Barrington....Tickets for this performance are also available for $20 and can be purchased on-line....You can get more information by going here