Spend An Afternoon Saluting The Bard Of Avon

This past weekend, Mount Everett Regional High School teamed up with Shakespeare and Company to present William Shakespeare's play "Much Ado About Nothing" at The Thomas A. Consolati Performing Arts Center in Sheffield....If you missed this live and local performance, you have one more opportunity to see this fantastic presentation this Saturday, November 17th at The Tina Packer Playhouse located at 70 Kemble Street in Lenox....Curtain time is set for 3:30 pm.

Shakespeare and Company specializes in resurrecting The Bard Of Avon's works and poetry that features various performers bringing a rare form of classic theatre in a compelling, meaningful, inspirational and educational forum each and every time they take center stage....Since 1978, they have been considered one of the extensive arts and education programs in the Northeast that reaches over 40 thousand students and teachers each and every year...Nearly one million elementary, middle and high school students have actively take part in numerous productions throughout the years.

General admission tickets are on sale for only $16....Students with valid ID will be admitted for only $10....All proceeds will benefit The Southern Berkshire Regional School District's Arts Programs....For more information, call (413) 637-1199 or log on to www.shakespeare.org