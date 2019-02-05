Spend Your Saturday Enjoying Classical Music At It’s Best

The Berkshire Bach Society returns on Saturday, February 9th at 4 pm with a performance that will take place at the Universalist Meeting House, located at 1089 Main Street in Housatonic. Peter Sykes will recapture the sounds of Johann Sebastian Bach and the great organ master, Dietrich Buxtehude.

Mr. Sykes has been described as one of the major musical intellects as his playing illuminates an inner logic of this realm of music and his knowledge on the subject is very extensive as audiences have the opportunity to hear an intimate performance while sharing his insights to each and every individual in attendance.

A program of three Buxtehude organ pieces will be performed which demonstrate the diverse musical forms and styles that fascinated Bach including Prelude in G Minor,The Ciacona in E Minor and The Chorale Prelude. Tickets are $25 at the door, $20 for Berkshire Bach Society members. Students with valid ID are admitted for free. A reception will follow afterwards.

For more information on this show and other future performances, log on here or call Paula Hatch at (413) 528-9555. You can also send her an e mail by clicking on this link . To sum it up in one sentence....It is a concert not to be missed!