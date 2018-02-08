Spice Girls Reportedly Reuniting for U.S. + U.K. Tour

So, it turns out those Spice Girls reunion photos weren't just for show: The five-piece girl group, who dominated the 1990s pop scene with a GIRL POWER battle cry, will reportedly reunite for a United States and United Kingdom tour.

Mel B , Emma Bunton , Mel C , Geri Horner and Victoria Beckham are primed to hit the road in tandem once more , TMZ has reported. The ladies met with manager Simon Fuller last week, and while details were vague at the time, the site says there's now "rough planning" in place for a tour that will start in the summer.

Still, TMZ makes a point to say there is no Vegas residency planned, nor new music in the works — this will exclusively be a production filled with existing hits.

Beckham — better known as Posh — had been the lone holdout for months, the site says, but noted she's finally caved. Spice Girls reunion rumors manifested as early as January 2016, at which point Beckham said she'd stay out of things to keep focus on her family and business .

The Spice Girls officially formed in 1994 and were active as a group until 2000 (still, Horner left the group in 1998). The ladies reunited for a 2007-2008 tour and also performed at the Summer Olympics in London in 2012.

20 Albums Turning 20 in 2017: