Sony Plans Animated ‘Spider-Verse’ Sequel and All-Female Spinoff

Days before the release of the first animated Spider-Man movie, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse , Sony is already encouraged with the results enough to plan both a sequel and a spinoff. With great power comes the great responsibility to make many, many more Spidey movies.

The Hollywood Reporter says that Sony is already working on two additional animated Spider-Man (s), spinning out of the web of Spider-Verse . One is a direct sequel, directed by Avatar: The Last Airbender ’s Joaquim Dos Santos. The other is a spinoff featuring an all-female cast of Spider-Heroes, including “Spider-Gwen. Spider-Woman, Madame Web, Spider-Girl and Silk.” That one’s being written by Bek Smith.

They don’t have any information on Spider-Verse 2 , but I think it’s a pretty safe bet a direct sequel would focus exclusively on Miles Morales, the “ultimate” Spider-Man who shares the spotlight with good old Peter Parker in Spider-Verse . This first movie is a nice way to introduce the new character to an audience who may not know his comics; once that’s out of the way, he can headline his own solo movie next.

And by the way, the social media embargo on Into the Spider-Verse lifts tonight at midnight (with the review embargo up tomorrow morning), so expect to see what all the fuss is about then.