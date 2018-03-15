Spike Lee Reportedly in Talks for ‘Nightwatch’ Movie

Some days I just want to travel back in time to 1993, when I was a dorky dweeby geek nerd who did everything in his power to hide the fact that he read comics from the world at large and whisper in my 12-year-old self’s ear: “Someday, comics will be so huge they’ll even make a Nightwatch movie. ”

Don’t feel bad if you don’t know Nightwatch; his career at Marvel Comics has been largely in a supporting role. (In the 1990s, he was a recurring guest star in the pages of Web of and Amazing Spider-Man .) But with Sony still looking to turn their one Spider-Man franchise into an entire cinematic universe unto itself, Nightwatch may in fact get a movie all his own. And according to online reports (via CBR ) none other than Spike Lee is looking to direct the film, from a script by Cheo Hodari Coker, the showrunner of Netflix’s Luke Cage series.

Sony had no comment about the possible news to CBR, so we’ll see what happens. In the meantime, if you want more information on Nightwatch, here’s how Marvel describes him on their website:

Over ten years ago, Dr. Kevin Trench was attacked by the invisible Camouflage Cadre and rescued by a man called Nightwatch, who drove the Cadre back through a time portal before dying. Trench discovered his rescuer was an older version of himself. When his lover Ashley Croix's plane was hijacked by A.I.M., Trench donned the Nightwatch's super-powered battle-suit and confronted the hijackers, but the inexperienced Trench triggered an explosion, killing all aboard. Guilt-stricken, Trench exiled himself and the apparently indestructible battle-suit to a remote island.

If Nightwatch comes to fruition, it would join Sony’s expanding slate of Spider-Man spinoffs, including Tom Hardy’s Venom , and Gina Prince-Bythewood’s Silver & Black about Silver Sable and the Black Cat.