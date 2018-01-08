Spring Like Temperatures Heading Our Way Soon

We're not even a full month into winter and many of us have had it with this season. We're dreaming of spring and warmer days where we can spend time outside without having to worry about frostbite. For me personally, I love taking walks outside but I have been stuck with the treadmill for the past two weeks to get my daily exercise in. Oh well, at least I can watch my ipad to pass the time while I'm on the machinel for 45 minutes at a time.

There is a light at the end of the tunnel however and it will be happening this week. That's right, according to our friends at AccuWeather , we are going to see temperatures near 35 by this Wednesday, near 45 on Thursday, and near 50 on Friday. So hang in there, we will get some warmer, spring like temperatures sooner rather than later. Even if it's only temporary, I'm sure the warmer temperatures will be welcomed by many. I know I can't wait to get back outside. How about you?