Spring Street Shooting in Pittsfield

On January 12, 2019 at approximately 11:46 PM, the Pittsfield Police Department responded to a ShotSpotter activation and multiple callers of shots fired in the area of 54 Spring Street. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a 38 year old male who had sustained a minor injury resulting from a projectile grazing his leg. His injuries appeared to be non-life threatening.

Witnesses described the suspect as a white male, approximately 6’ tall wearing a dark colored jacket. The suspect then fled southbound on Spring Street. A subsequent K9 track located a firearm and other evidence discarded by the suspect. Surveillance video was also collected. This appears to be an isolated incident.

This incident is currently under investigation by the Pittsfield Police Detective Bureau, Crime Scene Services Unit and Uniformed Patrol Division.

Anyone who has any information regarding this incident is requested to contact the Pittsfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 413-448-9705. Information can also be provided anonymously via the Detective Bureau, the Drug Tips hotline at 413-448-9708.

(press release sent to WSBS from the City of Pittsfield for online and on-air use)