Stained Glass Restoration Gifted to Guthrie Center

The stained glass rose windows in Great Barrington's Trinity Church, now the home of the Guthrie Center, are coming out. Not to worry though, they'll be back after some TLC by a pair of local craftsmen.

The Berkshire Eagle says that local artisans David Guarducci & Charles Woodard have taken on the painstaking job of removing, dismantling, cleaning & restoring the windows--gratis, as a gift to the Center and the community. The windows have been in place since 1866, with little to no attention given them according to Guthrie Center Director George Laye.

Founded by Arlo Guthrie, the Guthrie Center provides many activities and community services for all ages.

According to a post on the Guthrie Center's Facebook page the value of the work being done by the pair is about $42,000, for which the Center is extremely grateful. Of course, preserving such an important and valued piece of architecture in the Berkshires is priceless.