Last month, comic fans had a bit of a scare: Stan Lee was hospitalized for an evening for an unspecified reason, leading some to suspect the worst. But the next day, he was already back home, and he said that the brief hospital stay “did me a lot of good” and that he was ready to get back to all those public appearances he had scheduled. This morning, Lee revealed that he’s been battling pneumonia.

“I want you all to know I’m thinking of you, of course I always think of the fans, and I hope you’re all doing well, and I miss you all," Lee said in a video posted on TMZ . “I miss your enthusiasm, I miss all your notes, all your photos and emails ... and I want you to know that I still love you all.” Lee, who is 95, said that he’s had to cancel some public appearances because of his illness, but that he hopes he’ll be back at it soon.

“I think that Marvel and Spidey and I have the best group of fans that any group in the world ever had, and I sure appreciate it,” he said. He ended the video by saying that hopefully next time he and the fans get to chat, he’ll be feeling better. "Maybe I’ll have some of this pneumonia knocked down, and we can have some real fun over the internet. Until then, excelsior.”