It could be some time before Star Wars returns any of our faves to their roles, so leave it to Disney to bridge the gap. A new season of Star Wars: Forces of Destiny already has Mark Hamill back to playing Luke Skywalker; also cluing us in on Last Jedi deleted scenes and more.

Disney has officially released all eight episodes of the new Forces of Destiny season, which covers the prequel era through Star Wars Rebels , Rogue One , and even a few unseen moments of The Last Jedi . Back in their roles are Clone Wars stars Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka) and Matt Lanter (Anakin), Rebels ’ Vanessa Marshall (Hera) and Tiya Sircar (Sabine), Rogue One star Felicity Jones (Jyn Erso) and the new films’ Daisy Ridley (Rey). Making their animated debuts are The Last Jedi ’s Kelly Marie Tran (Rose) and John Boyega (Finn), while Mark Hamill gives voice to a younger Luke in an unseen moment from The Empire Strikes Back .

Lest we forget, all the Forces of Destiny shorts are considered official canon. And yes – one episode even attempts to explain the origin of Leia’s convoluted plan to rescue Han from Jabba the Hutt, weeks after Mike Ryan’s viral post about the entire affair making zero sense. Having it be Maz Kanata ( Lupita Nyong’o )’s plan is about as close to shrugging that one off as Star Wars gets.

You can watch all eight episodes in the playlist above, or catch a TV airing of the entire season Monday, March 25 at 9:50 P.M. on The Disney Channel.