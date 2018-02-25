The Concept Art for Disney’s Star Wars Resort Will Blow Your Mind

After the movies themselves, the biggest upside to Disney’s acquisition of the Star Wars universe is definitely the massive new land (called Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge ) currently being built at Disneyland in California and Disney Hollywood Studios in Florida. The Orlando version will also have an “immersive” Star Wars hotel that looks basically insane. Disney Parks Blog has some new concept art to drool over and if they pull it off, this is basically going to be the craziest hotel ever made.

In order to facilitate that immersive element, the hotel is designed to look like “a starship alive with characters and stories that unfold all around them during their voyage through the galaxy.” Every window “has a view of space.” Hope you didn’t want to look out at the glorious Florida sunshine during your vacation!

The report also boasts that the resort will “also be seamlessly connected to the highly anticipated Star Wars : Galaxy’s Edge land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, allowing guests a complete Star Wars experience.” And to top it all off all guests of the resort “will be welcome to participate as a resident of the galaxy by dressing in Star Wars -inspired attire.” I’m guessing that costs extra. Still, I’d definitely be down with any legitimate excuse to wander around Disney World in a bathrobe. “I’m in character as Yoda dammit! Get your hands off me!”

Here’s some of that new animated concept art:

I can say with absolute certainty that if this had existed when I was 10 years old, I would have murdered a stranger for the chance to go. Neither of Disney’s blog reports offer an opening date for Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge . You’re just going to have to wait for it a little while longer.