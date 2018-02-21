It might seem like we have a ways to go until new Star Wars arrives with Solo this May, but don’t worry, there’s plenty arriving in less than a month. The Last Jedi finally hits Blu-ray and DVD in just a few weeks and it’ll have tons of new bonus features, including 14 – yes 14! – deleted scenes.

Lucasfilm announced the digital and home video release of the Rian Johnson film on Tuesday with a new trailer, which is pretty much a collection of the film’s best moments. Just watching this trailer had me smiling and excited to see the film all over again. We already knew deleted scenes were on the way, with Johnson previously teasing 20 minutes of cut footage, but today brought official confirmation of just how many scenes there will be. Fourteen is a big number, so what could they be of? (Please please let at least 5 of them be porg-centric.)

We’ve already seen a teeny slice of one scene involving the Ahch-To Caretakeers and Chewie having a party. Johnson previously told Collider about that sequence, which runs three to four minutes long. He hated having to cut, but said ultimately it made the film better. Johnson teased another deleted scene where Rose, Finn, and DJ sneak through the Mega Destroyer, which sounds like a blast because I can happily watch more Rose and DJ.

The Last Jedi home release will also include a feature-length documentary about Johnson’s work with some insight into the creation of Snoke – will we finally learn bits about the villain’s backstory? – and over two hours of bonus footage. The film gets a digital release on March 13, followed by a Blu-ray and DVD release on March 27.