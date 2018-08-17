The First ‘Star Wars Resistance’ Trailer Arrives In Our Galaxy

The next phase of the Star Wars animated universe is Star Wars Resistance , which is coming to Disney Channel in just a few short months. Today we got our first look at the trailer for the show; watch it above.

Here’s the official synopsis for the series:

[Star Wars Resistance is] an exciting new animated adventure series about Kazuda Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. It will premiere this fall on Disney Channel in the U.S. and, thereafter, on Disney XD and around the world. Featuring the high-flying adventure that audiences of all ages have come to expect from Star Wars, “Star Wars Resistance” will feature the beloved droid BB-8 alongside ace pilots, colorful new characters and appearances by fan favorites, including Poe Dameron and Captain Phasma, voiced by actors Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie, respectively.

Animated Oscar Isaac is incredible. Presumably he has just a brief cameo on the show, giving Kazuda his mission. But we want a whole animated Poe Dameron series now. Make it happen, Disney. You can’t tease us with cartoon Oscar Isaac and then underdeliver. We need more. And animated Gwendoline Christie as Captain Phasma can co-star, too. (We wouldn’t mind animated Finn while you’re at it.)

Star Wars Resistance premieres on Sunday, October 7 at 10PM on Disney Channel.