Disney Showcases Construction Site for ‘Star Wars’ Theme Parks

Disney has released a video that showcases the construction being done on the company's upcoming Star Wars -themed lands coming to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

The clip , released Thursday, features aerial footage of the construction site at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif., which includes the building of large models to help create an authentic Star Wars experience.

The video ends with artwork displaying what the finished product will look like as an X-wing flies overheard.

The theme park expansions, titled Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge , will feature shops, shows, activities and two new rides that will allow visitors to pilot the Millennium Falcon and take part in a battle between the First Order and the Resistance as is seen in the latest trilogy of Star Wars films which began with 2015's The Force Awakens .

"Both Star Wars -inspired lands will transport guests to a never-before-seen planet, a remote trading port and one of the last stops before Wild Space, where Star Wars characters and their stories come to life," Disney said previously.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge is set to open in 2019.

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com

