State Treasurer Warns About Money Scam

You always need to watch out for scam artists trying to make their mark. There is even a scheme now that tries to make some easy money off of those who might be legitimately looking for...easy money.

State Treasurer Deb Goldberg is warning Massachusetts residents to be on the lookout for scammers pretending to have unclaimed property from the state. Goldberg's office oversees the program that seeks to reunite residents with forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes.

According to the Treasurer's webpage, fake documents are being sent to citizens regarding unclaimed property funds. According to Treasurer Deb Goldberg, these documents are not being issued by the Massachusetts Office of the State Treasurer.

Official unclaimed property notices will never direct owners to pay money, whether for processing fees, tax payments, or otherwise, when searching unclaimed property or filing a claim. The official Massachusetts Treasury website for unclaimed property is free of charge to search and claim. I know, I've been there myself.

Unclaimed property includes forgotten savings and checking accounts, un-cashed checks, insurance policy proceeds, stocks, dividends, and the contents of unattended safe deposit boxes. Most accounts are considered abandoned and are turned over to the state after three years of inactivity.