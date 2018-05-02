Stephen Hart Live at The Barn

With the release of Stephen Hart's debut album titled: Steve's Songs "The Best of Both World's" he blends a feeling of folk, rock and soul into a masterful transformation of musical styles. His music creates an uplifting vibe for the mind, body and spirit.

Having been a musician for most of his life, Stephen was born in San Francisco in 1963 began playing drums at the age of 5 and soon found his passion for music as well as dabbling in playing guitar and piano on the side. He studied with a student of the late Buddy Rich drummer named Jerry Carrillo from Connecticut and then to study with Tom Major from The James Montgomery band at the time. Tom has also performed with the Jon Pousette Dart Band, Jon Bon Jovi ,Bo Didley, and Entrain and many more to say the very least. Stephen took formal vocal lessons from Gary Palmieri in high school as well as music theory and continued on in forming a multitude of performing bands through his teenage years.

He then moved from the Litchfield hills of Connecticut to Martha’s Vineyard in 1982 where he had spent his summers growing up. With the help of his friends he formed a group of musicians to become a band called The Ululators.The musician line up is Paul Thurlow on guitar and Keys vocals,Stephen Hart on drums ,vocals,Jimmy Parr on Bass ,vocals,Sam Holmstock on Congas and percussion and Trombone,vocals and Rick Bauseman on Steel Pan ,Guitar, timbales and percussion ,vocals. This band became very popular and gained recognition as one of the top performing bands in the North east of New England.There debut CD was carried by Tower records and distributed nationally and got radio play as well. They played many shows ranging from night clubs to outdoor music festivals and opened for many National acts such as Phish,The wailers,Third World,Toots and The Maytals just to name a few.

Stephens’s music is played on Guitar and piano and has a feeling of love and compassion and creates a vibration to go to a higher place in the universe. His vocal style is of his own but his main influences are Greg Alman,Bob Marley,Stephen Stills and Tom Petty to name a few. His lyrical content is derived from all of the beautiful romances he has had along the way and his life’s experiences for love ,life and nature within.

Stephen is a father of his son named Zenon Hart of 32 years and currently resides on Martha’s Vineyard and The Litchfield Hills, all a part of “The Best Of Both Worlds”

You can catch Steve on stage Thursday, May 3rd, 7:00 P.M. at the Egremont Barn, 17 Main Street in Egremont.