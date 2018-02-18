To help mark the 50th anniversary of the Steve Miller Band 's full-length recorded debut, the group's first nine albums are returning to stores in a vinyl box collection — and making their HD digital audio debut.

Due in stores May 18, the box — fittingly titled Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976) — rounds up the Steve Miller Band's early years, starting with their debut Children of the Future album and continuing through 1976's landmark hit Fly Like an Eagle . Each LP has been remastered for the box, which presents the albums on 180-gram vinyl; they'll also be available for purchase individually, as well as on limited-edition 180-gram color vinyl LPs that are being offered exclusively through the uDiscoverMusic shop.

In addition to making their way back to a classic format, the first nine Steve Miller Band albums are also being presented for the first time in HD digital audio. Instead of collecting them all at once, the label is rolling out an album a week — starting with the Feb. 16 arrival of Children of the World , available for purchase now at HD Tracks .

Miller, meanwhile, is getting ready to head back out on the road with his band for their next round of tour dates with Peter Frampton , which are scheduled to start in June. Look over the list of dates , and check out their new video for "Stranger Blues" below.

'Steve Miller Band: Complete Albums Volume 1 (1968-1976)' Track Listing

Children of the Future [HD digital audio release: February 16]

Sailor [HD digital audio release: February 23]

Brave New World [HD digital audio release: March 2]

Your Saving Grace [HD digital audio release: March 9]

Number 5 [HD digital audio release: March 16]

Rock Love [HD digital audio release: March 23]

Recall the Beginning... A Journey from Eden [HD digital audio release: March 30]

The Joker [HD digital audio release: April 6]

Fly Like an Eagle [HD digital audio release: April 13]