Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton Announce 2018 North American Tour
The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton are going back out on the road. They've announced a 10-week, 40-date tour of North America that they're calling an extension of last year's successful trek.
"Music is ethereal, it moves back and forth between the past and the future," Miller said in a press release. "I'm very excited to announce that 2018 is our 50th anniversary of recording and touring together as the Steve Miller Band, and we plan to travel between the psychedelic '60s through the future with a vengeance!"
The tour will begin at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., on June 12 and conclude with two shows (Aug. 25 and 26) at Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville, Wash. Frampton is expected to come onstage in the middle of Miller's set for a nightly guitar duel, just like they did last year at various shows, including their Mountain Jam gig.
Tickets go on sale Feb. 16 at Ticketmaster at 10AM local time. You can see all the dates below and get full details at Miller's website.
Prior to the tour with Frampton, Miller will perform on the last day of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. He's part of a lineup that includes Aerosmith, Sting, Bonnie Raitt and David Byrne performing over two weekends from April 27 to May 6.
June 12 -- Evansville, IN -- The Ford Center
June 14 -- Chicago, IL -- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
June 15 -- Noblesville, IN -- Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
June 17 -- Clarkston, MI -- DTE Energy Music Theatre
June 20 -- Burgettstown, PA -- KeyBank Pavilion
June 21 -- Cincinnati, OH -- Riverbend Music Center
June 22 -- Erie, PA -- Presque Isle State Park
June 24 -- Baltimore, MD -- Pier Six Pavilion
June 26 -- Oxon Hill, MD -- MGM National Harbor
June 27 -- New York, NY -- Radio City Music Hall
June 29 -- Bethel, NY -- Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
June 30 -- Watertown, NY -- Watertown Fairgrounds Arena
July 2 -- Lenox, MA -- Tanglewood
July 3 -- Lewiston, NY -- Artpark Amphitheatre
July 5 -- Bangor, ME -- Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
July 6 -- Boston, MA -- Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 14 -- Mashantucket, CT -- The Grand Theater at Foxwoods
July 15 -- Bensalem, PA -- Xcite Center at Parx Casino
July 17 -- Alpharetta, GA -- Verizon Amphitheatre
July 18 -- Columbia, SC -- Colonial Life Arena
July 20 -- St. Augustine, FL -- St. Aug.ine Amphitheatre
July 21 -- Hollywood, FL -- The Event Center at Hard Rock
July 23 -- Nashville, TN -- Grand Ole Opry House
July 25 -- San Antonio, TX -- Majestic Theatre (No Peter Frampton)
July 27 -- Allen, TX -- Allen Event Center
July 28 -- Sugar Land, TX -- Smart Financial Centre
July 30 -- Austin, TX -- ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
Aug. 2 -- Lincoln, NB -- Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre
Aug. 4 -- Greenwood Village, CO -- Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre
Aug. 11 -- Los Angeles, CA -- Greek Theatre
Aug. 12 -- Costa Mesa, CA -- OC Fair and Event Center / Pacific Amphitheatre
Aug. 15 -- Santa Barbara, CA -- Santa Barbara Bowl
Aug. 17 -- Stateline, NV -- Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
Aug. 18 -- Concord, CA -- Concord Pavilion
Aug. 20 -- Boise, ID -- Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
Aug. 21 -- Bend, OR -- Edgefield Amphitheatre
Aug. 23 -- Troutdale, OR -- Les Schwab Amphitheatre
Aug. 25 & 26 -- Woodinville, WA -- Chateau Ste. Michelle