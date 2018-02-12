The Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton are going back out on the road. They've announced a 10-week, 40-date tour of North America that they're calling an extension of last year's successful trek .

"Music is ethereal, it moves back and forth between the past and the future," Miller said in a press release. "I'm very excited to announce that 2018 is our 50th anniversary of recording and touring together as the Steve Miller Band, and we plan to travel between the psychedelic '60s through the future with a vengeance!"

The tour will begin at the Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., on June 12 and conclude with two shows (Aug. 25 and 26) at Chateau Ste. Michelle in Woodinville, Wash. Frampton is expected to come onstage in the middle of Miller's set for a nightly guitar duel, just like they did last year at various shows, including their Mountain Jam gig.

Tickets go on sale Feb. 16 at Ticketmaster at 10AM local time. You can see all the dates below and get full details at Miller's website .

Prior to the tour with Frampton, Miller will perform on the last day of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival. He's part of a lineup that includes Aerosmith , Sting , Bonnie Raitt and David Byrne performing over two weekends from April 27 to May 6.

Steve Miller Band and Peter Frampton 2018 North American Tour

June 12 -- Evansville, IN -- The Ford Center

June 14 -- Chicago, IL -- Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

June 15 -- Noblesville, IN -- Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

June 17 -- Clarkston, MI -- DTE Energy Music Theatre

June 20 -- Burgettstown, PA -- KeyBank Pavilion

June 21 -- Cincinnati, OH -- Riverbend Music Center

June 22 -- Erie, PA -- Presque Isle State Park

June 24 -- Baltimore, MD -- Pier Six Pavilion

June 26 -- Oxon Hill, MD -- MGM National Harbor

June 27 -- New York, NY -- Radio City Music Hall

June 29 -- Bethel, NY -- Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

June 30 -- Watertown, NY -- Watertown Fairgrounds Arena

July 2 -- Lenox, MA -- Tanglewood

July 3 -- Lewiston, NY -- Artpark Amphitheatre

July 5 -- Bangor, ME -- Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

July 6 -- Boston, MA -- Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

July 14 -- Mashantucket, CT -- The Grand Theater at Foxwoods

July 15 -- Bensalem, PA -- Xcite Center at Parx Casino

July 17 -- Alpharetta, GA -- Verizon Amphitheatre

July 18 -- Columbia, SC -- Colonial Life Arena

July 20 -- St. Augustine, FL -- St. Aug.ine Amphitheatre

July 21 -- Hollywood, FL -- The Event Center at Hard Rock

July 23 -- Nashville, TN -- Grand Ole Opry House

July 25 -- San Antonio, TX -- Majestic Theatre (No Peter Frampton)

July 27 -- Allen, TX -- Allen Event Center

July 28 -- Sugar Land, TX -- Smart Financial Centre

July 30 -- Austin, TX -- ACL Live at the Moody Theatre

Aug. 2 -- Lincoln, NB -- Pinewood Bowl Amphitheatre

Aug. 4 -- Greenwood Village, CO -- Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre

Aug. 11 -- Los Angeles, CA -- Greek Theatre

Aug. 12 -- Costa Mesa, CA -- OC Fair and Event Center / Pacific Amphitheatre

Aug. 15 -- Santa Barbara, CA -- Santa Barbara Bowl

Aug. 17 -- Stateline, NV -- Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

Aug. 18 -- Concord, CA -- Concord Pavilion

Aug. 20 -- Boise, ID -- Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

Aug. 21 -- Bend, OR -- Edgefield Amphitheatre

Aug. 23 -- Troutdale, OR -- Les Schwab Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 & 26 -- Woodinville, WA -- Chateau Ste. Michelle