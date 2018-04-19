Get ready for a collective "awww" followed by a little Steven Tyler oddness. The Aerosmith singer recently reconnected with his daughter Liv Tyler and the pair let the cameras roll as they sang "Can't Take My Eyes Off of You" -- the oft-covered track best known by Frankie Valli.

Liv and Steven stand face-to-face letting an iPhone provide the musical backing, with Liv lovingly singing the opening lines to her father, but as the track transitions to its familiar horn section jam, Steven takes the phone from his daughter and turns it into his own autotuned mouth harp of sorts.

The Aerosmith frontman has shown himself to be quite accomplished on the harmonica over the years, so his skill here should come as no surprise, but the sounds he's able to elicit from playing the iPhone with his mouth do initially shock, making for a fascinating clip and his "ca-caw" humorously wraps it all up.

Though Aerosmith are off the road, for the time being, they will play the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on May 5 in New Orleans. Though no other dates are currently on the schedule, Joe Perry recently revealed that behind the scenes the band is starting to put together ideas for their 50th-anniversary tour in 2019.