Stockbridge Hotel Honored Among Best in the U.S.

In a press release that was emailed to WSBS (for online and on air use) from Trip Advisor, it was stated that Trip Advisor recently announced the winners of its Travelers’ Choice awards for Hotels. The winners were determined based on the millions of reviews and opinions collected in a single year from TripAdvisor travelers worldwide. In the award’s 16th year, TripAdvisor has recognized 8,095 properties in 94 countries and 8 regions worldwide. The hallmarks of Travelers’ Choice hotels winners are remarkable quality, service and value.

The awards celebrate hotel winners in the categories of Top Hotels Overall, Luxury, Bargain, Small, Best Service, B&Bs and Inns, Romance, Family and All-Inclusive. In addition, a new “Value for Money” hotel award category was created this year. To qualify for this award, a property must have at least four stars and four bubbles on TripAdvisor, and offer annual nightly average rates that are at least 20 percent below the city average and cost less than $300 per night based on hotel prices available on TripAdvisor.

Kudos to the Southern Berkshires and the town of Stockbridge in particular for making the list as the 2nd Top B&B/Inn in the U.S as the award went to the 1862 Seasons on Main Bed and Breakfast. This award is known as Stockbridge’s Travelers’ Choice Award.

For the complete list of Travelers’ Choice Hotel award-winners for 2018, as well as the latest reviews and candid traveler photos, visit: www.TripAdvisor.com/TravelersChoice-Hotels.