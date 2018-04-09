Stockbridge Library Museum and Archives Reopens

Just before Christmas, the lower levels of the Stockbridge Library Museum and archives had to be closed due to flooding. But now, in the springtime season of rebirth, the space has reopened to the public.

The Berkshire Record reports that the museum has opened an exhibit in collaboration with the Berkshire Theatre Group, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this year. It looks back through the organization's history, dating back to the Stockbridge Casino Company. There are pictures, programs, paintings, wardrobe pieces and more. There will be a reception on April 20 from 5-7 P.M. in the Proctor Gallery.

That's just a portion of what the museum offers to locals and visitors alike. The museum's archives host historical records and documents of interest to researchers and the casually curious. A desk that belonged to American religious figure Jonathan Edwards is on display, and captures attention of visitors from around the world.

The museum is also an important part of the community in the way it shows the everyday workings of the town.