Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day (list)
We are a little more than two weeks away from Thanksgiving (Nov. 22). While, we are planning on spending time that day with family and loved ones, some folks like to take that day or a portion of that day (perhaps later on) to get a jump on their holiday shopping. After you wake up from your food coma (thanks to the bountiful feast and Tryptophan) you may want to pause before running out the door to get a head start on your holiday shopping and make sure that your store(s) is open on Turkey Day/Night.
Thanks to the folks at BestBlackFriday.com we can help you plan by giving you a list of stores that will be closed this year on Thanksgiving. Some of these pertain to the Berkshires and surrounding areas but we thought it would be a good idea to include the entire list so you can pass the word along to out of town family and friends that wont be in the area on Thanksgiving Day. Of course, you can still shop these stores online anytime. Here's what we have so far:
A.C. Moore
Abt Electronics
Academy Sports + Outdoors
Ace Hardware
Acme Tools
Allen Edmonds
American Girl
At Home
AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)
Barnes & Noble
Big 5 Sporting Goods
BJ’s Wholesale Club
Blain’s Farm & Fleet
Bob’s Discount Furniture
Burlington
Christopher & Banks
Cost Plus World Market
Costco
Craft Warehouse
Crate and Barrel
Dillard’s
dressbarn (majority of stores)
El Dorado Furniture
Fleet Farm
Gardner-White Furniture
Guitar Center
H&M
Half Price Books
Harbor Freight Tools
Hobby Lobby
Home Depot
HomeGoods
Homesense
IKEA
JOANN Stores
Lamps Plus
Lowe’s
Marshalls
Mattress Firm
Menards
Micro Center
Music & Arts
Nebraska Furniture Mart
Nordstrom
Nordstrom Rack
Northern Tool
Office Depot & OfficeMax
Outdoor Research
P.C. Richard & Son
Patagonia
Pep Boys
Petco
PetSmart
Pier 1 Imports
Publix
Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses
REI
Sam’s Club
Sierra Trading Post
Sportsman’s Warehouse
Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)
Staples
Stein Mart
Sur La Table
The Container Store
The Original Mattress Factory
The Paper Store
TJ Maxx
Tractor Supply Co.
Trader Joe’s
Trollbeads
Von Maur
West Marine
If we missed any stores, particularly local businesses, let us know and we will add them to the list.