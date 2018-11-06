Stores That Will Be Closed on Thanksgiving Day (list)

We are a little more than two weeks away from Thanksgiving (Nov. 22). While, we are planning on spending time that day with family and loved ones, some folks like to take that day or a portion of that day (perhaps later on) to get a jump on their holiday shopping. After you wake up from your food coma (thanks to the bountiful feast and Tryptophan) you may want to pause before running out the door to get a head start on your holiday shopping and make sure that your store(s) is open on Turkey Day/Night.

Thanks to the folks at BestBlackFriday.com we can help you plan by giving you a list of stores that will be closed this year on Thanksgiving. Some of these pertain to the Berkshires and surrounding areas but we thought it would be a good idea to include the entire list so you can pass the word along to out of town family and friends that wont be in the area on Thanksgiving Day. Of course, you can still shop these stores online anytime. Here's what we have so far:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

Acme Tools

Allen Edmonds

American Girl

At Home

AT&T (Company-Owned Stores)

Barnes & Noble

Big 5 Sporting Goods

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm & Fleet

Bob’s Discount Furniture

Burlington

Christopher & Banks

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn (majority of stores)

El Dorado Furniture

Fleet Farm

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight Tools

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Stores

Lamps Plus

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Menards

Micro Center

Music & Arts

Nebraska Furniture Mart

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Northern Tool

Office Depot & OfficeMax

Outdoor Research

P.C. Richard & Son

Patagonia

Pep Boys

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture | Mattresses

REI

Sam’s Club

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Retail Stores Closed Unless Mall Dictates Otherwise; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

The Paper Store

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply Co.

Trader Joe’s

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

If we missed any stores, particularly local businesses, let us know and we will add them to the list.