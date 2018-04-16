Stormy Weather Causing Power Outages

Today's icy, rainy, windy weather has been responsible for downed trees and power lines all around the Berkshires. As of 2 P.M. National Grid's website was reporting over 2200 customers affected in their Berkshires service area.

The largest outage was reported in the New Marlborough area, affecting 782 customers. Crews were looking to get power restored by 5:30 this evening. 333 customers in Sheffield were also without power, possibly until early evening, and another 196 in Lenox.

Great Barrington, Egremont, Monterey, and Stockbridge were also reporting power outages this afternoon.

The High Wind Warning continues until 8 PM for our area, and more rain is expected into the evening.