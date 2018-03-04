Stranger Things will be ushering in some changes come Season 3 .

The runaway Netflix hit announced casting for two roles on Friday (March 2). Priah Ferguson — who plays Lucas' (Caleb McLoughlin) sassy little sister, Erica — has been upped to to a recurring star after guesting in Season 2, while Little Women actress Maya Thurman-Hawke joins as new character Robin, an "alternative girl" who's described by The Hollywood Reporter as equal parts sharp and playful .

Bored with the mundanity of Hawkins, Indiana, Robin sets out to give her life a jolt of excitement, but gets more than she bargained for when she uncovers a dark secret — which, knowing Stranger Things , will likely mean more Upside Down chaos. Erica, meanwhile, will arrive backed by "an army of friends" as she steps from the sidelines and onto center stage, ready to combat her own dangerous threat and join the ranks of big brother Lucas.

Little is known about Stranger Things' third season, which is slated to arrive in 2019. When things left off, the Mind Flayer was still lurking below Hawkins, but Eleven had seemingly sealed off the portal, keeping the town out of harm's way for the time being and giving series creators the Duffer brothers a clean slate for the next go-round.

What is known, however, is that the show will likely feature another time jump. “It will have to be somewhat of a time gap , because the kids are, I mean, they already look so much older," Ross Duffer told Huffington Post. Added Matt to Indie Wire : " We are leaning into [their age] . I love the fact that they’re going through adolescence.”