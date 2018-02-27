The band is finally getting back together for Stranger Things 3 , and we may already know the newest residents of Hawkins. New casting reports from the third season hint at the Upside Down becoming a very public menace, even invading our own backyards.

It was about this time before Season 2 that casting descriptions went out for three major additions , and That Hashtag Show claims to have gotten their hands on Season 3’s new characters. The timing certainly fits, as does the report’s insinuation that Stranger Things Season 3 will introduce us to the Mayor of Hawkins, Indiana, as well as an unscrupulous reporter (via /Film ):

“Mayor Larry Kline” – A classic, 80’s style slick politician. Pathetic and driven only by his own interests. The studio is looking for a male, aged from 40s-60s, to fill the role. “Bruce” – A morally compromised news reporter in his 50s. Outwardly sexist, overweight and bedraggled.

Seeing as the above names aren’t final, it’s worth pointing out that both casting descriptions appear to be references to Jaws ; a film often cited as a major influence on the series. The 1975 Spielberg classic featured “Mayor Larry Vaughn” as a character similarly disinclined to acknowledge a major threat to his town, while “Bruce” was Spielberg’s nickname for the animatronic shark. That Hashtag Show also provided a third description with vague hints at the character’s ties to the supernatural:

“Patricia Brown” – A sweet, neighborhood elder in her 70s who will spend a lot of time tending to her garden and offering her advice to the neighborhood kids.

At least with regard to the former two, it’s safe to presume that Season 3 might see the Upside Down becoming a more public threat. The first year’s incident was kept firmly under wraps, though Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) at least partially succeeded in exposing Hawkins National Laboratory in Season 2. If the Mayor or members of the press are getting involved in Season 3, one wonders how long we can expect the giant “Mind-Flayer” monster to stick to its side of the breach.

Netflix had no comment on the casting reports, but who might we see joining the Hawkins crew when Stranger Things 3 starts filming in April?