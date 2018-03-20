‘Stranger Things’ Stars Get Major Pay Raise for Season 3

Stranger Things has been an overwhelming success so far, and its creators—the Duffer Brothers—are extending the financial benefits on to the show's stars.

According to The Hollywood Report , the stars of the Emmy-winning Netflix series will be receiving a hefty raise for the show's third season. Sources say the child actors will be making approximately 12 times their previous salaries and closed deals last week with production set to begin April 23. THR explains the different "tiers" each actor group falls into.

According to sources, the main actors are divided into different pay tiers. Winona Ryder (Joyce) and David Harbour (Jim Hopper) make up the "A tier" and are making up to $350,000 an episode. The "B tier" consists of the young stars — Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas) and Noah Schnapp (Will) — who are each collecting $250,000 per episode. Meanwhile, the actors in the "C tier" — onscreen teenagers Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan) and Joe Keery (Steve) — are each pocketing roughly $150,000 an episode.

It is still unknown how much Millie Bobbie Brown (Eleven) will be making, as her team has been hush hush about the dealmaking process, but THR reports she's at least making the $250,000 per episode her young peers are raking in, and could be making as much as Ryder and Harbour.