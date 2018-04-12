Stuff A Bus Returns Next Week

The Sheffield Kiwanis Club once again will host the annual Stuff A Bus food drive which will be held at the Berkshire GMC Lot, Route 7 on the Sheffield/Great Barrington town line. The food drive is a collection to benefit local food pantries.

During the holidays especially around Thanksgiving and Christmas, folks remember to give to the food pantries as those tend to be the more obvious times to donate. However, it's around this time of year and in the summer months where the food pantries dry up and need to replenish their supply hence they need your assistance.

Stuff A Bus is a perfect opportunity to replenish those bare shelves. The goal is to stuff the school bus with as many non-perishable food items as possible. Items like pasta, pasta sauce, peanut butter, cereal, paper towels, toilet paper, and more are all greatly accepted.

You can drop off items at the Berkshire GMC lot on Wednesday and Thursday, April 18-19 from 8:00 A.M. - 11:00 A.M. and from 3:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M. In addition you can drop off items on Friday, April 20 from 8:00 A.M. - 3:00 P.M.

A reminder to check expiration dates. The Sheffield Kiwanis Club appreciates all of your help and participation.