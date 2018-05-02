There are many different kinds of people in this world. There's good people, great people, and then there are the Sue Merritt's of the world.

I have met Sue on many occasions. She has been through a lot, but has never let it slow her down. Not only that, she continuously strives to make other people's lives better -- whether it's through the fitness world, helping others who have gone through difficult experiences like she has and many other examples.

Merritt, who owns Lenox Fit, has been given quite the honor and will be a part of the ceremonial first pitch at Fenway Park as the Red Sox take on the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, June 9. She will represent the Pan-Mass Challenge, an annual bike-a-thon that crosses the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Through the PMC, she has helped raise hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

Dana-Farber will always be an important part of Merritt's life since they were a big part of saving hers.

"Six years ago I found out I had an aggressive form of genetic breast cancer and I went to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute," Merritt told Live 95.9. "Plain and simple, they saved my life. I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for my treatment out in Boston."

The next PMC ride will take place August 4 & 5, which Merritt, of course, will be a part of. Fighting and getting the upper hand on the scary disease that is cancer is one thing, but Merritt has made it a crucial goal of hers to do everything she can to help find a cure. Through the Pan-Mass Challenge, and Living Proof, a volunteer organization within the PMC, she has found an incredible outlet to do so which combines two of her passions.

"Choosing to pay it forward after all they (Dana-Farber) did to help me was a no brainer and that’s how I got involved in the Pan-Mass Challenge," Merritt said. "PMC values those of us who rise as survivors (Living Proof) and they do so much to celebrate us! I have been involved in many Living Proof events and I’m always so honored to help."

Living Proof has three major factors they look for in their volunteers; they want cancer to end, possessing the capacity to help and having the resolve to act. Those who know Sue Merritt know that she carries all three of those in spades.

Fenway Park is hosting Pan-Mass Challenge Day on June 9 to "celebrate the great work being done by the PMC," according to the Red Sox official website. Merritt has embodied that great work and will continue to do so. When she was asked to be a part of the ceremonial first pitch at one of the most historic ballparks in America, it was an opportunity she couldn't pass up.

"This year, when they contacted me, I knew I had to say yes." Merritt said about being a part of PMC Day at Fenway. "It’s so special to all of us who are survivors, all of us who ride in memory of someone and ANYONE who knows the importance of working to find a cure. I’ll never stop working at it."

You can purchase your tickets for PMC Day as the Red Sox take on the Chicago White Sox right here, and with your purchase, you will receive a commemorative baseball cap mailed to you in advance of the game by PMC. Your ticket also entitles you access to the park before the general public, 2.5 hours before game-time.