There are a lot of things Suicide Squad could have been (for example: good), and David Ayer doubtless had to leave a lot of ideas on the cutting room floor. As directors have begun to do more and more often nowadays, Ayer recently took to Twitter to share some behind-the-scenes could-have-beens, one of which involved the Joker becoming “King of Gotham” in a deleted scene. Just like we all wanted.

One rejected ending to the movie involved the Joker making a deal with Enchantress to get everything he’d always wanted, which was foiled by Harley Quinn taking the side of her new friends over him:

After Joker dropped HQ [Harley Quinn] from the help [by which I imagine he means “heli,” as in helicopter] and crashed, Enchantress made a deal with him. He was going to take Harley home and be ‘King of Gotham’ Harley stood up to him and refused to betray her new friends. The Squad turned on him and he escaped.

“That was her arc,” he continued:

Now, I’ve only seen this movie one time back when it came out so my memory is a little fuzzy, but I guess this would have worked out? It probably wouldn’t have made up for the quality of the rest of the movie, but would have been a bit of a stronger ending, character-wise, for Harley Quinn at least. Maybe some of that “growth and empowerment” will translate over to Margot Robbie’s Gotham City Sirens movie, whenever that ends up happening.