It was almost a year ago that we first learned Supernatural would stage its own animated Scooby-Doo crossover , and The CW is finally ready to rip off the mask. See what takes Sam, Dean and Castiel to a land of meddling kids and monsters in a first look at the March 29 crossover.

Entertainment Weekly shared a first official look at the late March episode, itself appropriately dubbed “Scoobynatural.” Seeing as the series has made reference to the iconic mystery-solvers before, the story details also confirm that Sam, Dean and Castiel will be sucked into an actual episode of Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? from 1970, “A Night of Fright Is No Delight.” The crossover stems from a haunted TV gifted by a pawn shop owner, while EW also provided the first official photos (Dean in an ascot, because of course):

Said co-showrunner Robert Singer of the Warner Bros.-synergized crossover:

Once they get over their amazement at being in the cartoon, two things happen. They say, ’We’ve been in a situation like this before with the Trickster and I think we’re supposed to play this out.’ And then they realize they’re in a Scooby-Doo cartoon, which makes Dean incredibly excited because Scooby-Doo was his favorite cartoon growing up … It gets pretty dark. There are things you wouldn’t see in a regular Scooby-Doo cartoon.

Some of those tweaks include Dean falling for childhood crush Daphne and the introduction of an actual monster, rather than one of those creepy old dudes in masks. The episode itself will air Thursday, March 29 at 8:00 P.M., and a trailer will likely be forthcoming.