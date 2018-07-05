Susan Nicholl Leads Summer Boot Camp for Berkshire Nonprofits

The Nonprofit Center of the Berkshires is holding a one-day Summer Boot Camp on Wednesday, July 11 for new, young and small nonprofits in need of a tune-up.

It takes place at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge and covers the basics of nonprofit management including governance, finance, fundraising, legal, and best practices. Aimed at directors, board members, and volunteer leaders who want to build a solid foundation or address gaps, this day-long session presents an opportunity for staff and board to attend together.

Lead presenter, Susan Nicholl, addresses topics through a combination of facilitator-led instruction, interactive discussion, local experts, and panel discussion with area practitioners. Nicholl has served as a management consultant for the Institute for Nonprofit Development in Central Massachusetts and was instrumental in launching and establishing the Massachusetts Nonprofit Network (MNN) as its first and sole staff member. She has served as the past chair of the MetroWest Nonprofit Network and as a former editor of massnonprofit.org.

Attendees will leave with a 100-page handbook containing templates, sample descriptions, articles, and other resources to guide them in the coming months. Attending organizations will also have a free hour of phone consultation with the Boot Camp presenter, good anytime in 2018, to help their organization past any hurdles.