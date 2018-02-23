Live-Action Brainiac Is Finally Terrifying in Full Syfy ‘Krypton’ Trailer
The closest we’ve gotten to a live-action take on Superman’s most cerebral foe has been Smallville, so leave it to Syfy’s Krypton to finally get it right. A fresh trailer for the time-tripping DC drama introduces the most terrifying and comic-accurate Brainiac yet, skull ship and all.
Ahead of the series’ March 21 premiere, Syfy released a brand new trailer and featurette highlighting the green-skinned big bad, who finally appears to have gotten his live-action due. Da Vinci’s Demons star Blake Ritson will take the partially CG role, as seen with the in-depth featurette above and a brand-new trailer below:
The character of Brainiac has been featured in countless animation and video game projects, but was robbed of film debuts in everything from Superman III to Superman Reborn, Superman Lives, and even Bryan Singer’s proposed Superman Returns sequel. Buffy the Vampire Slayer star James Marsters portrayed the character in Smallville, while Jesse Rath currently plays Brainiac 5 on Supergirl.
Elsewhere, Krypton stars Cameron Cuffe as Kal-El’s grandfather Seg-El, along with King Arthur star Georgina Campbell as Lyta Zod and Shaun Sipos as Adam Strange. Departed Game of Thrones star Ian McElhinney plays Val-El, grandfather of Seg-El, atop a supporting cast that includes Da Vinci’s Demons star Elliot Cowan and World War Z alum Ann Ogbomo, Paula Malcomson, Rasmus Hardiker, Wallis Day and Aaron Pierre.
Krypton will finally premiere in March, so stay tuned for the latest in the meantime.
