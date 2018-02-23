The closest we’ve gotten to a live-action take on Superman ’s most cerebral foe has been Smallville , so leave it to Syfy’s Krypton to finally get it right. A fresh trailer for the time-tripping DC drama introduces the most terrifying and comic-accurate Brainiac yet, skull ship and all.

Ahead of the series’ March 21 premiere, Syfy released a brand new trailer and featurette highlighting the green-skinned big bad, who finally appears to have gotten his live-action due. Da Vinci’s Demons star Blake Ritson will take the partially CG role, as seen with the in-depth featurette above and a brand-new trailer below:

The character of Brainiac has been featured in countless animation and video game projects, but was robbed of film debuts in everything from Superman III to Superman Reborn , Superman Lives , and even Bryan Singer ’s proposed Superman Returns sequel. Buffy the Vampire Slayer star James Marsters portrayed the character in Smallville , while Jesse Rath currently plays Brainiac 5 on Supergirl .

Elsewhere, Krypton stars Cameron Cuffe as Kal-El’s grandfather Seg-El , along with King Arthur star Georgina Campbell as Lyta Zod and Shaun Sipos as Adam Strange . Departed Game of Thrones star Ian McElhinney plays Val-El, grandfather of Seg-El, atop a supporting cast that includes Da Vinci’s Demons star Elliot Cowan and World War Z alum Ann Ogbomo, Paula Malcomson, Rasmus Hardiker, Wallis Day and Aaron Pierre.

Krypton will finally premiere in March, so stay tuned for the latest in the meantime.