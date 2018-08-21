Take Home a Highlander 2018 Grand Prize Giveaway (Pictures)

After another great summer full of key giveways, we celebrated the culmination of Take Home a Highlander at Bousquet Ski Area Sunday . While in the end there could only be one winner, we had a great time with all of our key winners and listeners.

Another big congratulations to Brian Dulin of Lee on his new Toyota Highlander, and a big thanks to Your New England Toyota Delarship, Greylock Federal Credit Union, Planet Fitness and of course you guys, the listeners!

The Dulin Family checks out their new ride!

The Dulins

Thanks to Bousquet for another great day!